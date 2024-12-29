Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.91. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 311,402 shares trading hands.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 812.8% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

