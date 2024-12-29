SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,172.84. This represents a 91.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $18,945,653.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,103,510.86. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,461,478 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 63.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,817,000 after buying an additional 78,984 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 72,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 185,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

