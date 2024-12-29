Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.42 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.46 ($0.09). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 7.32 ($0.09), with a volume of 243,548 shares.

Star Energy Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.30. The company has a market cap of £9.49 million, a PE ratio of -146.44 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.