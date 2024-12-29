StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.22. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

