StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
Shares of SVAUF opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $4.10.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
