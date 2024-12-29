Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Update

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 927,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. StockNews.com raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SSYS

Stratasys Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 296,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $653.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.49 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stratasys by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.