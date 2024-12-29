SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 135,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SU Group Price Performance
Shares of SUGP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 630,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. SU Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.86.
SU Group Company Profile
