SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 135,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SU Group Price Performance

Shares of SUGP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 630,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. SU Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

Get SU Group alerts:

SU Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services.

Receive News & Ratings for SU Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SU Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.