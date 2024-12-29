Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.20.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of TARS stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $56.77.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
