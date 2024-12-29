Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Director Sells $6,294,860.00 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

TEVA opened at $22.77 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

