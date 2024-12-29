Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Up 37.4% in December

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 65,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of THAR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. 144,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,641. Tharimmune has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tharimmune stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned 2.06% of Tharimmune at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Tharimmune in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Tharimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

