The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bank of East Asia Price Performance
BKEAY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.
About Bank of East Asia
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of East Asia
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.