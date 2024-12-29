The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

BKEAY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

