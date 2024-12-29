The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

First of Long Island has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 64.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

First of Long Island Trading Down 2.2 %

FLIC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 92,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,803. The stock has a market cap of $267.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. First of Long Island has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

