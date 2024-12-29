TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.25% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TOMZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 247,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,084. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.16.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.