TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Issue $0.83 Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8308 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

TotalEnergies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. TotalEnergies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. 1,394,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,537. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

