TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Up 98.3% in December

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,454. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.97.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
