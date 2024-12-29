TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Up 98.3% in December

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 66.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 424,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,454. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

