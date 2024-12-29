TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.43 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.30). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 113,068 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded TT Electronics to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 100 ($1.26) in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.12. The company has a market capitalization of £187.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,507.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

