Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in December

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.12 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
About Tullow Oil
