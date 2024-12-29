Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 170,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 147,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

