Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $60.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,543.75. This trade represents a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 114,179 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tyson Foods by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

