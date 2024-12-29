U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Update

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the November 30th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

U.S. Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of USAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.71. 61,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.50. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAU has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of U.S. Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 5,775.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Gold by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

