UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
UBS Group Stock Performance
UBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.14.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on UBS Group
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UBS Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.