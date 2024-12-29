UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 201,809 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,884,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in UBS Group by 11,313.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in UBS Group by 117.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 152,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,062 shares in the last quarter.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBS Group

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.