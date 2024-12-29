United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, January 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from United Bancorporation of Alabama’s previous dividend of $0.35.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Down 2.0 %

UBAB stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $200.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get United Bancorporation of Alabama alerts:

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.