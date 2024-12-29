United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in United-Guardian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of UG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 25,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,080. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.75. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Featured Stories

