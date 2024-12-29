VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

VAT Group Stock Performance

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $391.10 on Friday. VAT Group has a one year low of $391.10 and a one year high of $572.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.01 and its 200-day moving average is $479.62.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

