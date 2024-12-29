Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance
Shares of VRAX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 943,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,462. Virax Biolabs Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.
Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile
