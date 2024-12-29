Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VRAX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 943,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,462. Virax Biolabs Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

