vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. FMR LLC owned about 5.92% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VTVT stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,416. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.