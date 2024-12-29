Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0427 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.01 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
