Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0427 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.01 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

