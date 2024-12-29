Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Desjardins increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Mary-Jo Case acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.48 per share, with a total value of C$104,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,300. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

