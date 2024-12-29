WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

WithSecure Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FSOYF opened at C$0.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09. WithSecure Oyj has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$0.86.

WithSecure Oyj Company Profile

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. The company's software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud-based cyber security platform that protects against malware, ransomware, advanced persistent threats, and others; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's cyber security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

