Yotta Acquisition (NASDAQ:YOTAU) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yotta Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

