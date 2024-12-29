Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $180.23 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.85 and a 200 day moving average of $197.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

