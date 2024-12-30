3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in December

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.8 days.

3i Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TGOPF stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

