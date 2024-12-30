3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in December

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the November 30th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.8 days.
3i Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TGOPF stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01.
3i Group Company Profile
