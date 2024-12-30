Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Accelerate Diagnostics

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.56. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

In other news, Director John Patience acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 653,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,561.68. This represents a 44.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

