Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 383.5 days.

Accor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRFF opened at $48.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. Accor has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

