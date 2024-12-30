Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 383.5 days.
Accor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRFF opened at $48.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. Accor has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $48.96.
About Accor
