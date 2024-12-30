AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 14099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

AGC Stock Up -1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. AGC had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

