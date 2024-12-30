Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 17,126,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 23,065,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Alba Mineral Resources
Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.