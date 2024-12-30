Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$88.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a C$91.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$80.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$78.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$71.31 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

