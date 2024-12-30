Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Target Price at $209.42

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.42.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
CBOE stock opened at $197.23 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.
