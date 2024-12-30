Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Target Price at $209.42

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBOE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $1,359,000. Burney Co. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 59.9% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 305.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $197.23 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.