Analysts Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target at $100.57

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.57.

COOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average is $90.87.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $2,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,973,153.18. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

