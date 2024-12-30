Analysts Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price at $98.95

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.80. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $105.09.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,874,000 after buying an additional 78,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,604,000 after acquiring an additional 908,558 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 87.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 293.6% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.