Anthony James Culverwell Acquires 100,000 Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Stock

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony James Culverwell bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,142.65. This trade represents a 31,545.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

QNRX stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

