Anthony James Culverwell Acquires 100,000 Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Stock

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony James Culverwell bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,142.65. This trade represents a 31,545.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %
QNRX stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.79.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
