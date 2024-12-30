Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $249,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,037,533.84. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,283.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.62. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.16 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

