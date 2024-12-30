AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 693,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Jamil A. Tahir sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. The trade was a 39.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carr Bettis sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,080. This represents a 52.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,859 shares of company stock worth $32,684,480 in the last ninety days. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth $93,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of AudioEye stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,605. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a P/E ratio of -57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

