Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in December

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.7 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance
Shares of Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. stock remained flat at $12.05 during midday trading on Monday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.
About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
