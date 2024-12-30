Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in December

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.7 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. stock remained flat at $12.05 during midday trading on Monday. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

