Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,587,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60,152 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after buying an additional 259,957 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,576,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,469,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 548,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

