BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Short Interest Update

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BioStem Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

BioStem Technologies stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.99. 53,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,395. BioStem Technologies has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $199.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of -0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioStem Technologies will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioStem Technologies Company Profile

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

