Brokerages Set Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Target Price at $85.40

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

SKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $88.41 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.59. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $244,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 136.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

