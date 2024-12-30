Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 596.0 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BZLFF remained flat at $44.51 during trading on Monday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92.
Bunzl Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.