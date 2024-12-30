Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in December

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 596.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZLFF remained flat at $44.51 during trading on Monday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.