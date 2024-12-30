Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $50.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Celsius Trading Down 4.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ CELH opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after buying an additional 165,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Celsius by 231.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,928,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 993.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.