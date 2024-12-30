CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,384,600 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 1,178,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.3 days.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,044. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.0216 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

